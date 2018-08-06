Kim Kardashian West took matters into her own hands when it came to her youngest daughter Chicago's middle name.

In a video posted on Kim's official app on Monday, the 37-year-old reality superstar reads facts with her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd, including one referring to Chicago's "secret middle name." Last month, Kim Instagrammed an adorable picture of Chicago and captioned the pic "Chi Noel," leading fans to naturally assume that Noel is Chicago's middle name. Noel is also Kim's middle name.

"I love the name Noel. Kanye does not," Kim says of her husband in the video. "So, I unoffically Instagrammed 'Chi Noel' and I was like, 'I'm doing this because I want her middle name to be Noel.'"

Shepherd replies, "Can you add a name later?"

"Yeah, I mean I'm going to," Kim replies.

Kim says she definitely prefers shorter names.

"I haven’t really been into middle names, but I really wanted a name that was short," she explains. "A one-syllable name. Noel is my middle name, and it’s not a one-syllable name, but it’s short. Like, Chicago just looks really long to me and doesn’t flow, so I call her Chi. She can decide later if she wants to be called Chicago or Chi. But she’s so girly. When she first came out I was like, What do we name her? It was the hardest decision ever and I could not think of a name."

Kim says Chicago definitely takes after her.

"She’s literally my twin, it’s crazy," she notes. "I think because I was so nervous that having a surrogate I would lose that connection. I swear I was like, God is going to be like, 'Here is your twin so you feel so connected.' Yeah, it’s crazy how it works."

In the app post, Kim later addresses her rumored feud with Stephanie. In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode that aired last October, she complained about Stephanie's "unprofessional" relationship with sister Kourtney. One month later, Kim and Stephanie parted ways professionally, but a source told ET at the time that the two still remained friends.

"You guys, we’ve never had a feud," Kim stresses. "She wanted to go in a different direction. I respect that. I love giving that encouragement to whoever I’m working with. People just took it, just because people stop working together, doesn’t mean that they’re feuding and stop being friends."

"No, it was like, I’m so happy for her that she wants to go and do other things," she added.

Stephanie says the two still talk frequently.

"I don’t get the headlines like that," Stephanie says. "To see that, the one thing, though I did feel I know it’s not true, so in my soul, if it were true I’d be freaking out, but to know, like, no, I talk to you like every week."

