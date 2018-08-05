Cardi B just became an honorary member of the Kardashian clan!

The “Be Careful” rapper paid a visit to Kim Kardashian's home where they were joined by Kris Jenner for some low-key socializing. Naturally, the evening included the trio having some fun with a new filter.

“I look like a different person,” the new mom exclaims in the clip when she sees herself rocking purple lipstick and a different face shape.

“You look so cute!” Kris chimes in with a chuckle.

Cardi chose a green-and-blue Barcelona track jacket for the laidback night. She once again showcased her new blue wig, which she wore in a tiny topknot. Meanwhile, the middle Kardashian sister chose a sleeveless tan top for the evening, which she accessorized with a white fanny pack.

And, like many evenings with this family, the party somehow made its way to their home’s master closet. That’s where the entire group all chose from a few face masks of different members of the Kardashian clan, before posing together while looking into a mirror.

Aaaaoowww @kimkardashian #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Aug 5, 2018 at 7:34am PDT

“This is us looking really stupid, you guys,” Kim explained in the subsequent Instagram Story. “Late night, in the closet, looking absolutely stupid.”

Afterward, Cardi hinted that she was so starstruck at the party, it’s possible she ended up taking some extra napkins from the home as souvenirs.

“[I’m] officially [a part] of the rich people club!!” Cardi captioned a photo of herself, Kardashian and Jenner from the Saturday gathering. “I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.S. I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!”

Meanwhile, Kris shared the same photo, writing, "Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family."

Get more news on the Kardashians in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Gets Surprise Cake & Balloons From Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Shares Cutest Pic Ever of 'Best Friends For Life' Chicago and True

Khloe Kardashian Defends Sister Kim After Backlash Over 'Skinny' Comments

Related Gallery