Cardi B Jokes Her Daughter Kulture Has a New Name When She Has ‘The Mood’

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture, isn’t even a month old yet, but already she seems to have a bit of an attitude!

The 25-year-old “I Like It” rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to share some funny tidbits about motherhood with her fans.

“Kulture is not Kulture today, she Kiari with the mood,” she wrote. “But oh maaann I love my sweet sweet baby. She melts me like butter.”

Earlier in the day, a fan asked Cardi what it was like to be a mom, prompting the response, “Really hard to explain. It’s beautiful how fast mother instinct kicks in… never wanna leave my baby side.”

Over the weekend, Cardi celebrated the return of her husband, Offset, following his arrest in Georgia. On Saturday, she shared a Boomerang clip with the caption “Home,” which featured the 26-year-old rapper shirtless.

In a second photo, Cardi added, “For the record, Offset is not on probation."

The couple welcomed their baby girl just a few weeks ago and already seem to be loving parenthood.

“I have not gotten a nanny,” Cardi said in a recent Instagram video. “I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work. So I don’t have that extra hand.”

