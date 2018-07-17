Cardi B Says Nothing Can Prepare You for 'Mommy Mode'

Cardi B is getting real about motherhood.

The 25-year-old "I Like It" rapper hasn't been getting much sleep since she gave birth to her daughter, Kulture, earlier this month, but she's still in good spirits. In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Cardi took a moment to acknowledge her 10 MTV Video Music Awards nominations -- which were announced on Monday -- before opening up about her recent days as a new mom.

The Bronx native used a small doll to communicate with her fans, explaining that she didn't look her best. "Thank you to everybody. I cannot believe that I got nominated for 10 VMA Awards," Cardi expressed in the clip, before adding, "I'm just been so busy, so tired. Like, I'm in a different world, a different dimension."

The "Bodak Yellow" rap star continued by thanking her fans and expressing her gratitude for her recent success.

"Now, let me get back to this mommy thing. Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, y'all will never be ready for mommy mode," she concluded.

Earlier in the day, she posted a makeup-free photo of half her face on Instagram Story, writing that she needed sleep.

And on Monday, Cardi shared another sweet snap of herself sans makeup with husband Offset at the doctors where Kulture was getting a checkup.

The couple welcomed their first child together on July 10. Offset also has three children from previous relationships -- sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie.

The new parents have yet to share the first photo of their baby girl. For more on Cardi's pregnancy, watch below.

