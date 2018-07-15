Cardi B Laughs At Fan's Impressive Impression Of Her and Offset -- Watch!

Cardi B knows how to laugh at herself--even as a busy new mom.

A pair of fans, @NatalieFriedman and @Sidssoul, put together a hilarious parody video, doing their best impression of Cardi B and her husband, rapper Offset, facing the struggles of caring for a newborn, from diapers to feeding.

The rapper, who gave birth to her baby girl Kulture on July 14, appreciated the jokes in the video, and acknowledged that motherhood is a lot of work.

"Lmaaaoooo too funny 😂😂Thank you everybody for the congrats we really appreciated❤️," Cardi wrote in the caption.

She continued, "Thank you to family and friends that’s been hitting me up checking on me .It’s been a little hard for me to reply back cause this mommy job requires full day ,all day ,all night attention .I love you guys .Thanking all my fans as well for the love and support .I love you guys !!😘😘😘I’ll try to post more often."

Check out the video that had her cracking up (WARNING: Some NSFW language).

For more on Cardi B, watch the video below!

