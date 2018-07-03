Pregnant Cardi B Twerks to Celebrate Becoming the First Female Rapper With Two Billboard No. 1s

Cardi B knows how to celebrate!

The 25-year-old pregnant rapper took to Instagram on Monday night to ring in a milestone accomplishment. Cardi became the first female rapper to land two No. 1 singles atop the Billboard Hot 100 list, thanks to her track, “I Like It.”

She scored her first no. 1 with 2017’s “Bodak Yellow.”

In honor of the special occasion, Cardi posted a video to Instagram with the caption, “Number 1 Again.”

In the clip, Cardi is walking around a bedroom, shouting, “Number one! I’m number one, I’m number one,” while leaning against the bed and twerking it out – baby bump and all!

This isn’t the first time Cardi has twerked during her pregnancy. In April she showed off her moves during her Coachella performance. Shortly after, she announced on Instagram that she was taking a break from performing ahead of the arrive of her first child.

“Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a b**ch barely can breathe!” she said at the time. “I want to thank y’all for understanding. I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything.”

Cardi’s no. 1’s aren’t the only thing the rapper has to celebrate recently. In addition to her baby girl on the way, she also recently announced that she and rapper Offset had secretly tied the knot last September.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" Cardi tweeted. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no make up and no ring!"

