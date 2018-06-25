Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married Last Year

Surprise! Cardi B is already a married woman.

The rapper confirmed the news on Monday, and shared that it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to tie the knot with rapper Offset last September.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" Cardi tweeted. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no make up and no ring!"

She also addressed Offset popping the question onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last October.

"I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" she wrote. "Well now since you lil nosey f**ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."

This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp fuck it . pic.twitter.com/U3uHFOT3qK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 25, 2018

ET also obtained the marriage certificate between Cardi B and Offset, which states they got married on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. The certificate lists their legal names, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi, 25, is currently pregnant with their first child together. Meanwhile, Offset, 26, also has three children from previous relationships.

At the BET Awards on Sunday, Offset called Cardi his "wife" during his group Migos' acceptance speech for the Best Group award. After rapper Quavo thanked some of their fellow artists and then God, Offset took the mic, exclaiming, "I thank my wife. You should thank yours."

While Cardi and Offset's relationship has previously been marred by several cheating rumors and allegations of infidelity, they weathered the storm and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper decided to stay with him.

Cardi addressed the rumors in an interview with Cosmopolitan in February.

"It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'" Cardi told the magazine. "I don't have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want -- any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

"I'm not your property. This is my life," she continued. "I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision… It's not right, what he f**king did, but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

In an interview with Howard Stern last month, Cardi was asked when the two were planning to tie the knot. The rapper said at the time that it wasn't going to be anytime soon, especially since she's currently pregnant.

"I want to wear my dream dress," she explained. "I want to get drunk on my wedding and I want to go on a honeymoon and I want to be drunk for a whole week, like, every day."

ET spoke with Cardi at the Met Gala, where she said pregnancy has made her feel "powerful." Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Rapper Offset Thanks 'Wife' Cardi B at BET Awards -- Are They Already Married?

Lil' Kim Says She 'Doesn't Know' Nicki Minaj as She Praises Cardi B (Exclusive)

Cardi B Admits She's Not Sure About Sharing Her Baby's Life on Social Media

Related Gallery