Rapper Offset Thanks 'Wife' Cardi B at BET Awards -- Are They Already Married?

Are Offset and Cardi B already married?

When the Migos took home the award for Best Group at the BET Awards on Sunday, the three rappers took the stage to give their thanks, and Offset had some special, surprising words to share.

After Quavo thanked some of their fellow artists and then God, Offset took the mic, exclaiming, "I thank my wife. You should thank yours."

ET has reached out to the Cardi B's rep and Offset's manager for clarification.

The comments struck some as surprising, considering that Offset and fiancée Cardi B are not, as far as anyone knows, yet married.

The rapper popped the question on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last October. While their relationship was marred by several cheating rumors and allegations of infidelity, they weathered the storm and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper decided to stay with her fiance.

In April, Cardi revealed that she's pregnant during her performance on Saturday Night Live. Then, earlier this month, the expectant parents appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone. The adoring cover photo shows Cardi baring her baby bump as Offset sweetly kisses her stomach.

However, at no point in their tumultuous relationship timeline did the pair publicly get married, leaving fans wondering if the rapper was using the term "wife" colloquially or if they secretly wed in anticipation of welcoming their first child. Only time will tell.

For more on their relationship's ups and downs, check the video below.

