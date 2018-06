BET Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

The winners of the 2018 BET Awards are officially in!

Hosted by Jamie Foxx, the annual awards show recognizing the triumphs and successes of artists, entertainers and athletes in a variety of categories aired Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Now, ET's breaking down all the stars who took home a prestigious award.

See the full list below:

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyonce **WINNER**

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST



Bruno Mars **WINNER**

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

BEST GROUP



Migos **WINNERS**

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle



BEST COLLABORATION

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts" **WINNER**

DJ Khaled feat. JAY-Z, Future & Beyonce - "Top Off"

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - "Bartier Cardi"

French Montana feat. Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - "LOYALTY."

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST



Drake

Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

DJ Khaled

JAY-Z

J. Cole

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST



Cardi B **WINNER**

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody

VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Drake - "God's Plan" **WINNER**

Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"

Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."

Migos feat. Drake - "Walk It Talk It"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR



Benny Boom

Director X

Ava DuVernay **WINNER**

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

BEST NEW ARTIST



SZA **WINNER**

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

BEST GOSPEL / INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - "I'll Find You" **WINNER**

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - "Words Are Few"

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - "If You Don't Mind"

Marvin Sapp - "Close"

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - "I'm Getting Ready"

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT



Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)​ **WINNER**

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

BEST ACTRESS



Tiffany Haddish **WINNER**

Lupita Nyong'o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

BEST ACTOR



Chadwick Boseman **WINNER**

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

YOUNG STARS AWARD



Yara Shahidi *WINNER**

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

BEST MOVIE



Black Panther **WINNER*

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle in Time

Detroit

Mudbound

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR



Serena Williams **WINNER**

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Stephen Curry

LeBron James **WINNER**

Kevin Durant

Dwyane Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR



DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar **WINNER**

CTRL - SZA

4:44 - JAY-Z

Culture II - Migos

Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists

Grateful - DJ Khaled

BET HER AWARD



Janelle Monae - "Django Jane"

Lizzo - "Water Me"

Mary J. Blige - "Strength of a Woman" **WINNER**

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"

Chloe X Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"

Leikeli47 - "2nd Fiddle"

COCA-COLA VIEWERS' CHOICE AWARD



SZA feat. Travis Scott - "Love Galore"

Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow" **WINNER**

Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."

Drake - "God's Plan"

Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - "Motor Sport"

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"

RELATED CONTENT:

BET Awards 2018: How to Watch, Who’s Presenting and More!

Blac Chyna Wows in Sheer Look at the BET Awards, After Flaunting a Similar Ensemble the Night Before: Pics!

EXCLUSIVE: Issa Rae Talks 'Insecure' Season 2, Pokes Fun at 'Awkward' BET Awards Mishap

Related Gallery