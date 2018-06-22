BET Awards 2018: How to Watch, Who’s Presenting and More!

It's officially BET Awards weekend!

Before the awards show airs on Sunday, ET's breaking down everything you need to know, from who's hosting to who will be taking the stage to perform.

What Time Do the BET Awards Start?: The annual awards show kicks off Sunday, June 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on BET.

Who's Hosting?: Jamie Foxx will be making his long-awaited return as master of ceremonies! He first hosted the show in 2009, shortly after Michael Jackson's tragic death on June 25. "This year’s @BetAwards are gonna be a party and celebration all in one cuz your boy is hosting and I’m #BackOnMyFunnySh-t so get ready," he teased via Instagram. "We’re just gonna celebrate greatness and have a phuckin good time."

Who's Presenting?: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Tyra Banks, Terry Crews, T.I., Kevin Hart, Yvonne Orji, Jason Mitchell, Gabrielle Dennis, Trevor Jackson, Woody McClain, Mike Colter, Bobby Brown, Chloe x Halle, Jacob Latimore, LL Cool J, Amandla Stenberg, Tyler Perry, Anderson.Paak, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina Hall, Omari Hardwick and Tika Sumpter.

Notable Nominations: DJ Khaled, JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar are up against each other in several categories this year, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for their albums Grateful, 4:44 and DAMN., respectively. We're also expecting tight races for Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Denzel Washington, Donald Glover, Daniel Kaluuya, Michael B. Jordan and Sterling K. Brown, and Best Actress: Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright.

Special Awards: At one point during the show, BET will salute a handful of humanitarian heroes, including James Shaw Jr., Anthony Borges, Naomi Wadler, Shaun King, Mamoudou Gassama and Justin Blackman. Additionally, legendary R&B singer Anita Baker will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Performances: It will surely be an entertaining night, as Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, YG, Big Sean, Miguel, 2 Chainz, Migos, Janelle Monae, Daniel Caesar, Jay Rock, Yolanda Adams, Ella Mai, SiR, H.E.R., Ledisi, Marsha Ambrosius, Sly Pyper and Tye Tribbett are all expected to take the stage.

