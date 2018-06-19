Cardi B Admits She's Not Sure About Sharing Her Baby's Life on Social Media

Cardi B's due date is fast approaching, and the rapper is starting to make plans to juggle motherhood and her red-hot career!

Cardi and fiance Offset, 26, cover the latest issue of Rolling Stone, and inside the magazine, the "Bodak Yellow" performer opens up about her pregnancy and plans for taking her baby girl on the road on her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars.

"What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room and I just want to be with my baby," she explains. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, makeup done, performing."

"I don't want to miss one second," Cardi adds. "I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter."

While Cardi and Offset are candid in the interview about how their pregnancy was unplanned, they already have big ideas for their little girl's future, with plans to raise her speaking both English and Spanish and enroll her in classes to learn French and self-defense.

"I don't want my kid to get picked on and she don't know how to defend herself," Cardi notes. "I have a little brother, and I always put in his head, since he was 2 years old, 'Somebody hit you, you kick, you kick, you kick.'"

As for her own life after her little girl is born, the 25-year-old rapper isn't worried about too much changing. "Just because I'm a mom, my street credibility's not gone, my sex appeal's not gone."

She is, however, carefully considering how much of her daughter's life she will share on social media.

"I'm iffy about it," Cardi says of posting her baby girl's photos and milestones for fans. "My feelings get hurt when people online talking about family members. I think I'll kill somebody if somebody talking about my child life that."

ET caught up with Cardi at the 2018 Met Gala in May, where she gushed about how she couldn't wait for motherhood, despite the fact that her baby girl was throwing punches all night!

“I feel very happy,” Cardi marveled. “I feel like I want to work. I don’t know, I feel very energetic to keep on going, like powerful, like a woman, like a real woman!”

See more in the video below.

