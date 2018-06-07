'Big Momma' Cardi B Flaunts Baby Bump in Magical Rainbow Wig and White Mini Dress

Okurrrr, Cardi B!

The "Be Careful" rapper, who is expecting her first child with Migos' Offset, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a pic of her growing belly.

The 25-year-old Bronx, New York, native pulled out all the stops for her unicorn-inspired look, rocking a rainbow wig with matching heels.

She completed the chic ensemble with plenty of statement jewelry and a bodyhugging white dress that accentuated her baby bump.

"Big Momma," she proclaimed in the caption.

Fans showered the soon-to-be mama with love in the comments section, writing things like, "Pretty! You are the mother of unicorns," "You make being pregnant look great!!!" and "Omgggg, baby shower outfit inspo for reals."

When ET caught up with Cardi at the Met Gala last month, she told us her first pregnancy has made her feel "powerful" while hinting at the sex of her baby.

"Oh, she wants to fight me!" she said at the time, when asked about her baby kicking. "[My dress tonight weighs] about 35 pounds plus baby."

As we patiently await the arrival of her bundle of joy, watch the video below to hear more from the exclusive interview.

