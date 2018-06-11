Pregnant Cardi B Shows Off Her Sizeable Baby Bump Just Weeks Before Due Date -- See the Pic!

Cardi B is proudly showing off her sizeable baby bump.

The pregnant Invasion of Privacy rapper, who is just a few weeks away from her expected due date, made sure to give her fans a bit of a visual update on her pregnancy journey.

The 25-year-old artist -- whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar -- took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot of her baby bump in a tight, white, sporty ensemble, including a thin tank top and matching skin-tight leggings, which she captioned "Bomfy."

The pic also showed off the singer's rainbow colored 'do, bright pink nails and thick chain necklace, along with her dark shades.

Bomfy A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 11, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

Cardi previously showed off her growing belly in a slinkier white ensemble last Thursday, when the Bronx, New York, native first debuted her sexy unicorn look in a snapshot she captioned simple, "Big Momma."

Big Momma A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 7, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

The "Be Careful" rapper is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Migos rapper Offset, and told ET at the Met Gala in May that pregnancy has made her feel "powerful" while hinting at the sex of her baby.

"Oh, she wants to fight me!" she said at the time, when asked about her baby kicking. "[My dress tonight weighs] about 35 pounds plus baby."

Check out the video below to hear more from the expectant mom.

