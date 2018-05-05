Cardi B Reveals the One Thing She Doesn't Like About Pregnancy
Cardi B is having a hard time sleeping.
The pregnant 25-year-old rapper is excited about being a mom, but revealed that one of the things she does not like about her pregnancy are the vivid, and sometimes "spooky," dreams that she's been having.
"Ok soooo one thing I don’t like about pregnancy is these weird, crazy, spooky dreams I be having," the "Bodak Yellow" singer wrote on Saturday to her 3 million followers on Twitter. "I hate them. I be waking up in the middle of the night out my naps. Is the weirdest thing."
She also replied to a fan and gave more details about the types of strange dreams she has. "I be having a lot of those too 😩 Everything is too vivid. Sex dreams, nightmares, good dreams," Cardi explained.
Last month, the GRAMMY-nominated artist confirmed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Offset during her performance on Saturday Night Live. She then announced that she was taking a break from performing so she could focus on herself and her baby.
"So I just wanted to make this a little clear and everything. Broccoli Fest will be my last performance for a little while,” she shared. “Shortie keep growing. I be looking like I be moving and everything, but in reality, a b**ch barely can breathe! I want to thank y’all for understanding. I’ll be back for the Bruno Mars tour and everything.”
