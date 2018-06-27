Inside Cardi B's Lavish Baby Shower

Cardi B and Offset know how to party!

The newly confirmed married couple celebrated the impending birth of their baby girl in Atlanta on Tuesday night. The cleverly titled Bardi Shower was full of pink with colorful cocktails, a DJ, dancing ballerinas and, in honor of the "A Bronx Fairytale" theme, a Bardi Baby Bodega was set up as well.

A glowing Cardi, 25, opted to show off her baby bump in a light pink bodycon dress with a statement necklace and earrings for the occasion. Offset, meanwhile, wore denim jeans and a jacket with a black turtleneck, a large cross necklace and a studded silver belt.

Pink roses adorned the room and an elaborate cake was served to guests.

Rappers Rasheeda and PreMadonna, singer Monica, and Cardi's sister, Hennessy Carolina, were all in attendance at the lavish affair. In one video, Hennessy can be seen dancing with the expectant mom and rubbing her protruding belly.

In a video posted to Facebook by Cardi, 26-year-old Offset can be seen kissing his wife's hand while she's seated on a throne of sorts.

This appears to be the baby shower Cardi dreamed of. Last week, the "I Like It" singer told Rolling Stone about her ideal shower.

"I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower's not starting at no 5:00. My sh*t is going to start at 9 p.m. because that's how I celebrate, that's how Caribbean people celebrate," Cardi said. "I don't like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d'oeuvres. Nah. Sh*t, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine's healthy, right?"

On Monday, Cardi confirmed that she married Offset in a small ceremony last September. Her announcement came after Offset called Cardi his "wife" in an acceptance speech for his group, Migos, at the BET Awards on Sunday.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" the "Bodak Yellow" singer tweeted. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no make up and no ring!"

