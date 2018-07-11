Cardi B Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Offset

Cardi B is officially a mom!

The 25-year-old rapper announced the birth of her baby girl on Instagram, whom she and husband Offset decided to name Kulture Kiari Cephus. This marks the first child for Cardi and Offset. Offset also has three children from previous relationships -- sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie.

Cardi announced she gave birth with a stunning photo of herself while she was still pregnant. Cardi's rep also confirmed the news to ET.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn," she wrote.

Offset also Instagrammed the big news on Wednesday.

As for the unique name, it's interesting to note that Offset's rap group, Migos, has a 2017 album named Culture, which was both a critical and commercial hit.

Cardi announced she was pregnant in April, when she debuted her baby bump during a performance on Saturday Night Live. Later she tweeted, "I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me! Think imma lose with my little baby counting on me?"

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Offset wrote, "C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R."

Later that month, Cardi addressed fans who questioned whether she would be able to balance both her personal and professional life.

"I'm a grown woman, I'm 25 years ago, I'm a schmillionaire. ...I'm prepared for this," she declared during her appearance on iHeartMedia’s Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club, but also admitting the pregnancy wasn't planned. "It just really bothers me and it disgusts me. ...It's like, 'Why can't I have both?' Why do I have to choose between a career and a baby? I want both."

On June 25, Cardi confirmed the bombshell that she and Offset have actually been secretly married since last September. ET obtained the marriage certificate between Cardi B and Offset, which states they got married on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. The certificate lists their legal names, Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself!" Cardi tweeted. "Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no make up and no ring!"

She also addressed Offset popping the question onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia last October.

"I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!" she wrote. "Well now since you lil nosey f**ks know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock."

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Cardi said she was definitely planning on taking her baby on the road for her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars and being a hands-on mom.

"What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room and I just want to be with my baby," she shared. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, makeup done, performing."

"I don't want to miss one second," Cardi added. "I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter."

