Cardi B Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Offset During Doctor’s Visit With Daughter Kulture

Anxious parents!

Cardi B and Offset are just your average parents, nervously enjoying a doctor’s visit with their newborn daughter, Kulture.

On Monday, the 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to Instagram to share a candid moment of her 26-year-old rapper husband giving her a hug.

“Doctors visit with mom and Dad,” Cardi captioned the sweet pic.

In the photo, Cardi looks makeup-free and slim in a blue top less than one week after giving birth. Meanwhile, Offset is rocking a giant gold chain and a white graphic T-shirt while holding his wife close to him.

The couple has not shared the first photo of their baby girl with fans just yet, but they did get some sweet love from pal Will Smith, who is currently in Russia.

“Cardi B just had a baby!” Smith said in the Instagram video. “Hey, Cardi, we’re in Russia,” adding in Russian, “A toast to Kulture.”

Smith then filmed fans and well-wishers sending their love to the couple. Cardi reposted the clip on her own Instagram, writing, “This video made me smile from ear to ear. OMMMMGGGGG THIS IS WILL FREAKING SMITH!!!!!! @willsmith Thank you so much!! Me and my family appreciate it!! Thank you everyone in Russia!!!!! Ommggg I feel so special J.”

