Offset Is Back Home After Being Arrested in Georgia

Offset is back home with Cardi B and their daughter, Kulture, following his arrest in Georgia.

On Saturday, the "I Like It" rapper and new mom shared a Boomerang on her Instagram Stories of herself with her husband, back at their residence after the Clayton County Police Department took him into custody on Friday. In the quick clip, a shirtless Offset stands behind a makeup-free Cardi B, who is seated.

"Home," the 25-year-old Bronx native wrote in the post. In a second photo, she added, "For the record Offset is not on probation" alongside two annoyed emojis.

Instagram Story

ET learned on Friday that the 26-year-old Migos rapper was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime, possession of marijuana and improper lane change.

The "Walk It Talk It" rapper reportedly was pulled over by police just outside of Atlanta for having tinted windows. TMZ, who was first to break the news, reported that, after officers questioned Offset, they allegedly discovered at least one gun in the SUV, and he was subsequently arrested.

He was then released after posting $17,000 bail and appearing in front of a judge at an Atlanta courthouse on Saturday morning, according to the site.

RELATED CONTENT:

Offset Arrested in Georgia After Being Pulled Over

Cardi B Shares Sweet Photo of Her and Offset During Doctor’s Visit With Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Laughs At Fan's Impressive Impression Of Her and Offset -- Watch!

Related Gallery