Offset Arrested in Georgia After Being Pulled Over

Offset has been arrested, ET confirms.

The 26-year-old Migos rapper was reportedly pulled over by police just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, for having tinted windows. TMZ, who was first to break the news, reports that after officers questioned Offset, they allegedly discovered at least one gun in the SUV and he was subsequently taken into custody. ET learned that he will face four charges: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon during a crime, possession of marijuana and improper lane change.

ET has reached out to Offset's reps for comment.

The rapper and wife Cardi B welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture, on July 10.

Cardi announced the birth of her baby girl on Instagram with a nude photo of herself cradling her baby bump. Offset also has three children from previous relationships -- sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie.

