Cardi B Gives Her Reasons for Not Hiring a Nanny Yet

Cardi B just wants to be the best mom she can be.

Since welcoming her daughter, Kulture, last week, the "I Like It" rapper has had support from her parents and sister, Hennessy Carolina, but she isn't quite ready to get a full-time nanny.

"I have not gotten a nanny yet," she revealed in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. "I just want to learn how to be a mom. I want to enjoy every single second of it since I’m going back to work. So I don’t have that extra hand."

Cardi, however, shared that she has had many blessings and thanked her wonderful family for being there for her. "I love my parents and my sister 💗 It makes me emotional to know how much they love me! Nothing in this world to repay all the love and help and support they give me🌺🌺🌺💐💐💖💖," she captioned the video.

"I’m a very blessed person. I know y’all see all the blessings that God be giving me in my life, but one thing is that I’ve been blessed since birth," she expressed in the clip, adding that she's fortunate "because of my parents. Those are my biggest blessings, and I’m so thankful and I’m so grateful for them.”

“My mom has not left my sight, not one time. This is her first grandkid. The last time she had a kids was 22 years ago. So this is all new to her again, just as it is new to me,” Cardi continued. "My sister has not left my sight at all. She’s such a good helping hand, and my dad, he’s just running errands for me in New York."

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper also shared an inside look at her baby girl's nursery and her stunning crib.

"I didn't want to set the crib up until we moved to our official home, but Offset set it up while I was in the hospital," Cardi shared. "And it's just so gorgeous."

Cardi and husband Offset welcomed little Kulture on July 10. Earlier this week, the 25-year-old rap star told fans that nothing could prepare her for "mommy mode."

"Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, y'all will never be ready for mommy mode," she confessed on Instagram.

