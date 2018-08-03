It really doesn't get much cuter than this!

Kim Kardashian West just won Friday with the most adorable snap we've ever seen.

The mother of three took to Instagram to share a precious pic of her and husband Kanye West's youngest child, 6-month-old Chicago, playing with her cousin True, the 3-month-old daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

In the photo, both babies are dressed in neutral, Yeezy-approved colors, crawling on a cozy white blanket. And if the snap wasn't enough to melt your heart, Kim's caption was even sweeter!

"Best friends for life!!!!" she wrote, accompanying it with a heart emoji.

Best friends for life!!!! 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:32am PDT

Last month, Khloe revealed via her app that True actually has plenty of playdates with Chicago, along with their other baby cousin, Stormi, the 5-month-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

"Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it's incredible!" Khloe shared. "Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can't wait to watch it continue!"

