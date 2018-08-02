Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner packed on some sweet PDA to celebrate the launch of the rapper's latest album, Astroworld.

At a listening party for the new music, held in Chicago, the 26-year-old artist was spotted sharing a long embrace with his 20-year-old girlfriend, and the pair swayed to the music as party guests cheered for the cute couple.

Scott and Jenner, who welcomed daughter Stormi together back in February, were surrounded by fans who snapped photos and videos of the sweet moment, as the pair gleefully celebrated the big occasion.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at Astroworld listening party in Chicago pic.twitter.com/JdxqaFFPGM — Jimi Jones (@jimi_jimijones) August 3, 2018

Jenner also took to Instagram late Thursday night to share her own celebratory message for her boyfriend, alongside a pair of snapshots showing her rocking an Astroworld T-shirt.

"You didn’t have to go this hard baby," Jenner wrote. "Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life."

For Scott's latest album, the artist actually paid tribute to his girlfriend, and their six-month-old daughter, in the lyrics to the track "SICKO MODE (Feat. Drake)," where he raps, "Passes to my daughter, I'ma show her what it took/Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b**ches shook."

The lyric is proudly referencing Jenner's recent appearance on the cover of Forbes magazine, in which the publication declared that the reality star and beauty mogul was on track to become the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Additionally, in the track "SKELETONS," Scott seemingly references the start of his relationship with Jenner at Coachella in 2017, where they allegedly hooked up, but didn't go public with their relationship for some time after.

"We just rocked Coachella, I gave her of half of the check/It was good sex, I didn't mention to the net/Didn't pass the loud, that was out of respect," Scott rapped.

For more on the power couple and their adorable little girl, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cuddle in Rare PDA Pic as She Joins Him in Europe

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Baby Stormi's Adorable Nicknames

Kylie Jenner Recalls the Most Romantic Thing Travis Scott Ever Did for Her

Related Gallery