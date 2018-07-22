Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Cuddle in Rare PDA Pic as She Joins Him in Europe

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear to be getting more comfortable showing their relationship.

Up until recently, the couple has been notoriously shy about being seen together, much less showing off any sort of PDA. But on Saturday, Scott posted a rare affectionate pic of himself with Jenner on Snapchat. The photo, which was captured by a Jenner fan account on Instagram before it disappeared from Scott's account, shows Jenner wrapped around Scott with her arm around his neck, burying her face in his hoodie while coyly looking into the camera.

The only caption he wrote over the picture was: "First Ferdi." "Ferdi," according to Urban Dictionary, refers to "a cute boy."

Jenner is currently in Paris supporting her man who performed at the Lollapalooza festival there, where she was backstage on Saturday to capture Scott bringing a fan on stage during his performance. Jenner shared that video and another showing the Eiffel Tower lit up at night on Snapchat.

In a recent GQ interview, Jenner said that Scott, in particular, doesn't like the attention that accompanies dating a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family

“That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come," she told the magazine. "Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's OK with me, because we just do our thing.”

And that has mostly remained true.

Mostly.

Oh his Instagram, for example, Scott has left up only one picture of himself and Jenner, when the two appeared together at the Met Gala in May. That was actually their first red carpet appearance together. His Instagram account is almost entirely dedicated to his music career.

And yet appearances have been more frequent since then. In addition to a very public appearance together in the GQ story, they were spotted out just last week together on a dinner date in New York City, despite Scott's disdain for restaurants.

