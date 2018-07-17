Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal Baby Stormi's Adorable Nicknames

Kylie Jennerand Travis Scott are showing off their couples knowledge.

Jenner quizzes her beau on fun facts about her life and history in a new video for GQ, revealing everything from which of her famous sisters she spends the most time with (Kendall Jenner) to her late-night culinary specialty (peanut butter and jelly sandwiches).

The pair also dish on their daughter Stormi's unique moniker, with Scott (whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II) taking credit for coming up with her name.

When it comes to nicknames for their tiny tot, who was delivered into the world on Feb. 1, the doting parents have more than a few sweet pet names for their little girl, including "Storm Storm," "Burrito," "Peanut" and, in an apparent reference to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi, "Stormborn."

The couple posed for their first joint photo shoot, sharing the cover of GQ. Jenner and Scott also opened up about their whirlwind romance and the so-called "Kardashian curse" in the cover story. For more on that, watch below.

