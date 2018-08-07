Just when we thought Kim Kardashian West's kids couldn't possibly be any cuter, she shared yet another heartwarming pic of her youngest children with Kanye West via Twitter on Tuesday.

In the sweet snap, 6-month-old Chicago, clad in a light brown onesie with cozy white socks, cuddles up close to her older brother Saint, 2, who is dressed in a camouflage T-shirt and comfy gray sweats.

"These two are inseparable," Kim captioned it. "#Chi #Saint."

The post comes four days after the mother of three shared an equally precious photo of Chicago hanging out with her best friend "for life," aka cousin True, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 3-month-old daughter.

Best friends for life!!!! 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:32am PDT

It doesn't get much cuter than that!

Hear more on Kim and her famous family in the video below.

