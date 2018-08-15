Khloe Kardashian loves capturing candid moments of her baby girl, True Thompson.

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan is very close, and on Wednesday, the 34-year-old Good American co-founder shared a sweet moment between her daughter and niece, Penelope Disick. In the sweet Instagram snap, Kourtney Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter is holding a Polaroid camera and taking pictures of her cousin, who's adorably sitting in a comfy seat on the floor.

"These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! 😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?! P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice)," Khloe captioned the Instagram slideshow, which also includes the photos that Penelope shot.

The photo didn't go unnoticed by Kourtney, who replied to the post writing, "The moments that make life."

Just two days ago, the Revenge Body host called her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson's daughter her "best friend for all eternity" in a cute snap.

Little True has been getting spoiled by her mama and family. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian told ET she, Khloe and Kylie Jenner were going to set up a cousin's photo shoot for their newborns, Chicago, True and Stormi.

Fans have yet to see images of the shoot, but we know they will be too cute! Hear more of what Kim shared in the video below.

