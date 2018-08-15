Khloe Kardashian is stunning!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her incredible bod -- just four months after welcoming her daughter, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The slideshow features pics from Khloe and 27-year-old Tristan's time in Punta Mita, Mexico, where they belatedly celebrated the new mom's June birthday.

In the photos, Khloe is wearing an all-black look, including a bikini top and maxi skirt with a high slit. Showing off her abs, she is glowing in pics with her friends, hosts and boyfriend. The party featured two celebratory cakes -- one in honor of Khloe's birthday and the other in honor of baby True. The beach-side fête also had fire dancers and elaborate table decorations.

Joel Bouraima -- Khloe's trainer, whom she calls Coach Joe -- took to the comments section to approve of the reality star's cake-filled trip. "As long as I can see this flat stomach you can keep eating cakes!!" he quipped.

The romantic getaway comes just days after the reality star inadvertently stirred up some drama at her sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. The bash, which took place in Los Angeles, California, featured color-coordinated cups that were used to mark guests' relationship status.

If a guest was drinking out of a red cup, they were presumed to be "Single AF," a yellow one was for those that were "Taken" and a green one was to indicate "It's Complicated." Someone saw Khloe drink from a green cup, which instantly caused fans to speculate that there was trouble with Tristan, following his cheating scandal just before True was born.

Khloe was quick to dispel the rumors. "People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story," she explained in the Instagram comments. "Not that deep, lol. I'm sure I drank out of every colored cup that night."

