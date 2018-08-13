Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson can’t get enough of each other these days!

The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, over the weekend with her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons.

Khloe, 34, and Tristan, 27, were spotted kissing at their private pool with their friends nearby. The NBA pro appeared to be snapping a photo of the smooch as Khloe looked longingly into his eyes.

The reality star sported a wide-brimmed red hat and what appeared to be a one-piece black swimsuit. Tristan was shirtless with his arms wrapped around his baby mama, and Tristan and Khloe both had towels wrapped around themselves.

The sisters seem to be loving their paradise vacation. Kendall, 22, posted a series of beautiful, picturesque photos to Instagram, simply writing, “I love clouds.”

Khloe even snagged one of her sibling's pics for her own Instagram, giving her credit, of course.

The sisters had a blast at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash last week, and though Tristan was not present at the festivities, he clearly still has an in with the family. As for why he wasn't at the party, it was reported that he was attending a charity event in honor of his younger brother, Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

It has been a year of ups and downs for the couple. Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True Thompson, in April, and just days before, Tristan was allegedly caught cheating on her.

