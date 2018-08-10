The Kardashian sisters just can't seem to get along.

In a sneak peek video from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are debating if attending therapy together would help them to resolve their on-going issues.

"We all have different realities about what goes on when we have our fight," Kim notes. "We all communicate really weird and we just don't ever express what's really bothering us. We all walk on eggshells around each other."

While Kourtney disagrees with Kim's comment, the 37-year-old reality star is insistent that the trio head to therapy.

"Well, we're all going to therapy together, so it's happening... because we all need to communicate with a mediator and we don't have that mediator," Kim explains.

Kourtney, 39, seems hesitant to agree, claiming that her sisters make fun of her for going to therapy on her own.

"We don't make fun of you for going to therapy," Khloe, 34, argues. "We make fun of you for literally hating us because of your therapist."

Kourtney denies disliking her sisters because of her therapist.

"I don't hate you! And my therapist just said, 'This will start to happen. People that you're close to, you'll probably, like, have some arguments with them,'" Kourtney reveals. "I don't really think we need to go to therapy to be honest, to solve our problems. I think we should just talk."

Khloe isn't down with that idea, telling Kourtney that she's the one who "has the communication issue."

"We always just sweep things under the rug. We don't talk anything through. It's just what this family does," Khloe continues, while flipping Kourtney off for looking down at her phone. "In therapy, are you on your phone or do you give your therapist attention? If you were listening instead of zooming in on some picture you would've known what I was saying. So if you don't care to fix relationships with your sister, I can't force you to."

In the confessional, Khloe continues to express her frustration with her eldest sister. "I'm trying to talk it out with her, but instead of actually talking it out she's editing a photo on her phone," she laments. "And with this ridiculous smile on her face! I want to f**king punch that smile off her f*cking face."

Back with her sisters, Khloe seems to give up on the situation, exiting the room while exclaiming, "OK, well, I'm not investing myself, so you can f*ck off then."

The sister spat began during last week's season premiere of KUWTK when Kourtney was being difficult about scheduling a photo shoot for the family's Christmas card. That prompted Kim to say that Kourtney is "the least exciting to look at" and berate her older sibling for not running a company. While live tweeting the episode, Kourtney said that her priority is being a mother and confessed to feeling spread thin at the time.

Kim fired back at her sister on Twitter, writing: "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

Khloe then chimed in, asking Kourtney to "stop looping me into your drama with Kim." The Twitter spat ended with Kim assuring fans: "Dont ever get it twisted, me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!! Never question that!"

On Thursday, Kim referenced the feud on social media by posting a pic of her posing with Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Khloe ahead of Kylie's 21st birthday celebration. "Sisters about to turn up tonight for Ky’s birthday!!!! *Don’t worry, Kourtney included," Kim quipped in the caption.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs at 9p.m. ET/PT on E!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner Won't Take Sides in Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Feud: 'I'm the Negotiator'

Kourtney Kardashian Spars With Kim and Khloe While Live-Tweeting 'KUWTK' Premiere

Kourtney Kardashian Admits She Was Feeling 'Picked On and Criticized' by Her Family

Related Gallery