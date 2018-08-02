Kourtney Kardashian Isn't Discounting Having More Kids: 'Never Say Never'

Kourtney Kardashian isn't ruling out becoming a mother of four!

The 39-year-old reality star admits she's open to having another baby. She and ex Scott Disick are already parents to 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign.

"I think the thought is always in the back of my mind," she tells E! News ahead of the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday at 9 p.m. "Never say never."

While it's been years since Kourtney has had a baby in the house, the same cannot be said for her sisters, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who have all welcomed daughters within the last six months.

"It's such a blessing. I don't even know how we got here with so many babies but it's so amazing," Kourtney says of Kim's 6-month-old daughter, Chicago, Kylie's 6-month-old daughter, Stormi, and Khloe's 3-month-old baby girl, True. "Just the fact that our kids can all grow up together…it's such a magical time in our family."

Since Kourtney was the first of her sisters to become a mom, she's enjoying watching her younger siblings go through the experience.

"It's amazing watching them," she gushes. "And I think I can also now say, ‘Now you can see how I did it, why I was feeling this way.' I think we just relate to each other and I think you never know how you're going to be as a mom. So, watching them and how they're doing it -- like, everyone has their own way. You really can't predict what you're going to be like. So, I think just watching them is really, it's really special to see their journey."

Despite all the good feelings Kourtney has about her sisters and their growing families, in a recently released sneak peek of KUWTK, she and Kim don't seem to be getting along.

Leading up to their holiday card photo shoot, the two get into it, with Kim declaring, “I need Kourtney to not be so f**king annoying with a stick up her a** -- like she runs this s**t because she doesn’t. She is the least exciting to look at.”

Here's more on the sister feud:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Shuts Down Mom Shamer on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Penelope's 6th Birthday in Italy: See the Sweet Pics

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Take Mother-Daughter Twinning to a Fabulous Level

Related Gallery