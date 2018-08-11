Tristan Thompson's absence at Kylie Jenner's birthday party doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise between him and Khloe Kardashian. In fact, the couple were all about the PDA just one day later.

Khloe shared a video of herself and Tristan partying it up in a nightclub on Snapchat on Friday, as the NBA player leaned over to give her a kiss on the forehead. The new mom gave kissy lips to the camera while she and Tristan danced to a remix of Bomba Estéreo’s "To My Love."

Tristan revealed on Friday that he was in his home city of Toronto to attend a charity event in honor of his younger brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

While Tristan was one of the few members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to miss Jenner's milestone 21st birthday party (her brother, Rob Kardashian, also didn't attend), he's definitely back in their good graces.

Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, recently opened up about the family's decision to support Khloe staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, after reports surfaced earlier this year that he cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant.

“We definitely all had that conversation -- and honestly I don’t want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations -- and sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t, and it was more maybe when Khloe wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do,” Kim said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest earlier this month.

Kim definitely went back and forth on the situation, calling the scandal "so f**ked up" during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. Tristan then blocked her on Instagram, but the two seemed to make up at Khloe's 34th birthday party in June.

"[Khloe's] motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that," Kim told Seacrest.

