Khloe Kardashian Shares Endearing Snap of 'My Life' True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is so in love with baby True!

The 34-year-oldKeeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable new snap of her 3-month-old daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

In the pic, True is lounging against a pillow in a white dress. With her diaper peeking out and her precious chubby cheeks on full display, True looks like she's already inherited the family trait of looking great in pics! Khloe captioned the photo with the Armenian word "Kyankus," which, Khloe explained, means "My Life."

Kyankus 🇦🇲 My Life A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 5, 2018 at 2:56pm PDT

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West shared a pic of her daughter, 6-month-old Chicago, with baby True. "Best friends for life," Kim captioned the post, which featured the two girls on their tummies.

Best friends for life!!!! 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:32am PDT

Last month, Khloe revealed that play dates between the cousins -- including Kylie Jenner's 6-month-old daughter, Stormi -- have become a regular occurrence.

"Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it's incredible!" Khloe wrote on her app. "Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can't wait to watch it continue!"

