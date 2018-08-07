One proud papa!

Khloe Kardashian’s biggest cheerleader seems to be her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a rare personal post about the mother of his child.

“Proud of you momma,” Tristan captioned the video of Khloe, adding two heart-eyed emojis.

In the clip, the 34-year-old reality star is promoting her Good American line and showing off her killer post-baby figure.

As the couple works on their relationship, they have been getting more public on social media.

In July, Khloe posted a photo of some pink sand, writing, “Take me please.” Tristan replied, “Where do you want to go, my love?”

The comment got some flack on social media from those fans who don’t support Khloe's romance with Tristan. The basketball star was allegedly caught cheating on the Revenge Body star just days before the birth of their daughter, True Thompson.

The scandal will unfold in the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which Kim Kardashian West confirmed during a recent interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“We definitely all had that conversation -- and honestly I don’t want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations -- and sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t," she noted. "It was more maybe when Khloe wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that, [but] the sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do."

