Look at that grin!

True Thompson is only four month old, but already she’s starting to show some sweet personality. It appears the little on is currently on vacation with her parents, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and proud mom Khloe is documenting her sweet milestones.

On Monday, the Good American founder, 34, posted the most precious pic of True yet to Instagram, writing, “You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!”

In the shot, the little cutie has her hand in her mouth and is grinning at the camera while wearing a sparkly gold jumpsuit and a large tiara.

It’s one of the first big smiles fans have gotten to see from the adorable tot and it doesn’t disappoint. Khloe’s friends and family also too notice in the comments section.

Chrissy Teigen commented, “Oh. My. Goodness,” with a series of crying and loving emojis.

Kylie Jenner added, “She’s perfect!!” And Nicki Minaj simply posted a loving emoji.

After ringing in Kylie’s 21st birthday in California, Khloe and Kendall Jenner traveled to Mexico for a fun couples getaway. Khloe and Tristan were spotted kissing by the pool over the weekend as they continue to work on their relationship.

