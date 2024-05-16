The PGA Championship returns to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the first time in a decade today. One of four majors of the 2024 golf season, the 106th PGA Championship will see the best golfers in the world looking to make major championship history. Defending champion Brooks Koepka is joined by Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods as they all vie for the $17.5 million purse.

With the tournament running from May 16 through May 19, golf fans can watch over 250 hours of coverage of the 2024 PGA Championship. As with all majors though, you'll need to know when and where to catch every minute of the action on the green. Here's how to watch the 2024 PGA Championship, including tee times, the broadcast schedule and best livestream options.

How to watch the 2024 PGA Championship without cable

The first two rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship will air live on ESPN. On Saturday and Sunday, there will be early coverage on ESPN and then an additional broadcast on CBS for the third and finals rounds, which will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. ET. If you don't have cable, you can stream the PGA Championship on FuboTV, Paramount+ and ESPN+.

When is the 2024 PGA Championship?

The 106th PGA Championship will be held from Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19, 2024.

What time does the 2024 PGA Championship start?

The 2024 PGA Championship starts at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT) on Thursday, May 16.

What channel is the 2024 PGA Championship on?

In the US, TV coverage for the 2024 PGA Championship will be provided by ESPN and CBS. ESPN will air the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday, as well as early coverage on the weekend. Then, coverage on Saturday and Sunday moves over to CBS for the third and final rounds.

2024 PGA Championship TV Schedule

Here’s the full TV schedule for the 2024 PGA Championship, including Golf Channel's alternative coverage. All times Eastern.

Thursday, May 16, 2024

PGA Championship, Round 1: 7 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN+)

PGA Championship, Round 1: 12-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Live From the PGA Championship: 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, May 17, 2024

PGA Championship, Round 2: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN+)

PGA Championship, Round 2: 1-8 p.m. (ESPN)

Live From the PGA Championship: 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, May 18, 2024

PGA Championship, Round 3: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+)

PGA Championship, Round 3: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN)

PGA Championship, Round 3: 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Live From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday, May 19, 2024

PGA Championship, Final Round: 8-10 a.m. (ESPN+)

PGA Championship, Final Round: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN)

PGA Championship, Final Round: 1-7 p.m. (CBS)

Live From the PGA Championship: 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

2024 PGA Championship Tee Times

Below, find the tee times for the first and second rounds of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club. All times Eastern.

First round

Tee No. 1

7:15 a.m. — Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

7:26 a.m. — Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

7:37 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace

7:48 a.m. — Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

7:59 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith

8:10 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Alexander Björk, Eric Cole

8:21 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap

8:32 a.m. — John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre

8:43 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez

8:54 a.m. — Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan van Velzen

9:05 a.m. — Jeremy Wells, Sami Välimäki, K.H. Lee

9:16 a.m. — Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:27 a.m. — Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen

12:45 p.m. — David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

12:56 p.m. — Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima

1:07 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Cam Davis, Harris English

1:18 p.m. — Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Højgaard

1:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

1:40 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquín Niemann

1:51 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:02 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

2:13 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

2:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

2:35 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

2:46 p.m. — Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy

2:57 p.m. — Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan

Tee No. 10

7:20 a.m. — Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk

7:31 a.m. — Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray

7:42 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley

7:53 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

8:04 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

8:15 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

8:26 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:37 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

8:48 a.m. — Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

8:59 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau

9:10 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor

9:21 a.m. — Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester

9:32 a.m. — Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui

12:40 p.m. — Rich Beem, Sebastian Söderberg, Kazuma Kobori

12:51 p.m. — Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith

1:02 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman

1:13 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

1:24 p.m. — Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston

1:35 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari

1:46 p.m. — Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Højgaard

1:57 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes

2:08 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

2:19 p.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

2:30 p.m. — John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson

2:41 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti

2:52 p.m. — Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup

Second round

Tee No. 1

7:15 a.m. — Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori

7:26 a.m. — Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith

7:37 a.m. — Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman

7:48 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

7:59 a.m. — Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston

8:10 a.m. — Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari

8:21 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard

8:32 a.m. — Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes

8:43 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

8:54 a.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

9:05 a.m. — John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson

9:16 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti

9:27 a.m. — Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup

12:45 p.m. — Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk

12:56 p.m. — Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray

1:07 p.m. — Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley

1:18 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:29 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

1:40 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

1:51 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

2:02 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

2:13 p.m. — Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

2:24 p.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau

2:35 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor

2:46 p.m. — Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester

2:57 p.m. — Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui

Tee No. 10

7:20 a.m. — David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

7:31 a.m. — Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima

7:42 a.m. — Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English

7:53 a.m. — Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:04 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

8:15 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann

8:26 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

8:37 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

8:48 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

8:59 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

9:10 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

9:21 a.m. — Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy

9:32 a.m. — Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan

12:40 p.m. — Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

12:51 p.m. — Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

1:02 p.m. — Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace

1:13 p.m. — Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

1:24 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith

1:35 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole

1:46 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap

1:57 p.m. — John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre

2:08 p.m.— Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez

2:19 p.m. — Benn Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan van Velzen

2:30 p.m. — Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee

2:41 p.m. — Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

2:52 p.m. — Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen

