Khloe Kardashian takes her workouts extremely seriously.

In a preview of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe -- who was still pregnant at the time with daughter True -- is exercising, though keeps getting sidetracked by her mother, Kris Jenner. The 62-year-old momager is worried that her daughter is over-exerting herself by hitting the gym while pregnant, and gets in her face to stop her.

"Even though Khloe is expecting, she works out like a professional athlete," Kris tells the cameras.

But Khloe isn't having it.

"I absolutely love my mom but she is a psychopath," Khloe says, referring to Kris' constant pregnancy advice.

Finally, Khloe tells her mother that her doctor says it's good to work out while pregnant, and asks Kris to go with her to one of her doctor's appointments to verify the information herself.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

These days, Khloe's workout ethic has clearly paid off. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old reality star took to Instagram to show off her incredible abs and toned arms in a black bra top just four months after giving birth.

Last month, she also revealed that she's already lost 33 pounds since giving birth. Watch the video below to see her debut her slimmer figure with boyfriend Tristan Thompson:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Best Friend’ True Thompson Is Adorable in New Giggling Photo

Khloe Kardashian Kisses Tristan Thompson on Romantic Vacation With Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

Khloe Kardashian Gets Kisses From Tristan Thompson in Nightclub After He Misses Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party

Related Gallery