Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 6-month-old daughter, Stormi, already appears to have taken interest in the family business. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old reality star shared a video of her holding her baby while she attempted to go through the glittery pink makeup bag of Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

"Oh, girl! You’re pushing over her makeup bag," Kylie told Stormi before adding, "She wants the makeup bag. Uh-oh!"

Stormi also nearly steps on some eye shadow sitting on the bathroom counter.

After getting some love from her mom, it was daddy's turn to shower little Stormi with kisses. Kylie posted another video to Travis, 26, getting a giggle out of his daughter while bouncing her in his arms.

It would be good for Stormi to take a liking to makeup as Kylie recently shared that she'd like to give her $900 million cosmetics company to her daughter.

"Maybe one day [I'll] pass this on to Stormi," she said in an interview with Forbes. "If she's into it."

