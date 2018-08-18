Parents' night out!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were spotted enjoying a date night at Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday.

The couple, who returned from a short getaway in Mexico earlier this week, dressed up for dinner, with Kardashian sporting a yellow, black and white Versace ensemble. She paired the look with black pumps and let her hair lay down over her shoulders.

The Good American designer was at the restaurant earlier this month for her sister, Kylie Jenner's, 21st birthday. Thompson, who was missing from Jenner's party, wore a bomber jacket, white T-shirt and black pants for his date with Kardashian on Friday.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Kardashian hasn't been shy about showing off her progress in the gym after welcoming daughter True in April. In the four months since she's given birth, the reality star has regained her rock-hard abs and toned physique.

Even before becoming a mom, however, Kardashian was dedicated to working out. In a promo for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 34-year-old, then-pregnant, called her mom, Kris Jenner, a "psychopath" for interrupting her gym session.

"Even though Khloe is expecting, she works out like a professional athlete," Jenner explained to the camera, as Kardashian complained about her pregnancy advice.

"I absolutely love my mom but she is a psychopath," Kardashian said.

See more in the video below.

