Kris Jenner Thinks She's Being 'Poisoned' in 'KUWTK' Clip (Exclusive)

There's something fishy going on at Kris Jenner's house -- at least, she thinks there is.

Being healthy and at your best is something the 62-year-old Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is all about, but Kris hasn't been feeling well and needs to get to the bottom of it. In ET's exclusive clip for this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashiansepisode, Kris does just that.

"I'm going to show you what I learned about water testing," Kris tells daughter Kourtney Kardashian while she gets a water sample from her kitchen. "I just don't feel well and I don't know if there is something wrong with my drinking water."

As Kris begins to test out the samples, she and Kim Kardashian West are seen in another shot talking to the camera, with Kris explaining why she thinks "there is something in the water."

"I know you're extra a lot of the time," Kim tells Kris. "But this is, like, above and beyond extra."

But the momager is determined to find out what's making her ill. "If somebody's poisoning me, I'm going to get to the bottom of it," she says.

This season of KUWTK has been nothing but entertaining, as Kourtney and Kim have been feuding nonstop. Then there's Khloe Kardashian, who fans have been going on her pregnancy journey with onscreen.

See more of the reality show's latest season in the video below. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on E!

