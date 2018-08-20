Newly Single Kourtney Kardashian Lounges in Neon Thong Bikini

Another day, another bikini for Kourtney Kardashian!

Just a few weeks after calling it quits with Younes Bendjima, the mother of three looked quite at ease lounging solo in her neon yellow thong bikini. Pairing the skimpy swimsuit with a head wrap and cat-eye shades, Kourtney is seen thumbing through a magazine while lounging on a patio chair in front of a huge house.

"Sweet Sunday," she captioned the Instagram pic.

sweet sunday 🍭 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 19, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT

Kourtney's recent breakup clearly hasn't stopped her from posting on social media. Just last week, the 39-year-old reality star shared a photo of herself in another teeny bikini, floating in a small pool of water. "Detox," she wrote.

detox A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT

While Kourtney has yet to address her recent split from Younes, her sisters certainly have let their feelings be known. Last week, Kim and Khloe Kardashian clapped back at the 25-year-old model on social media after photos surfaced of him palling around with another woman on the beach.

