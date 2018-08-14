Single life is working out well for Kourtney Kardashian!

The 39-year-old mother of three took to Instagram on Monday to show off her insane bikini body in a stunning aerial shot as she floated in a small pool of water. In the image, Kourtney is rocking a royal blue two-piece with some very revealing bottoms. She has her head back and looks very relaxed. She simply captioned the photo, “Detox.”

It’s unclear exactly what Kourt is detoxing from, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did just end her two-year romance with model Younes Bendjima.

On Monday, Younes posed inside of a mansion on his own Instagram, writing, “Between art and gangsta, Escobar and Basquiat.”

But things weren’t looking so glamorous for Younes when Bravo star Jax Taylor spotted him at the gym. Jax snapped a sneaky pic of the model sitting behind him at the fitness center, writing: “When Kourtney Kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym. No more Fiji diamond water either. Got to drink that Smart Water now.”

Shortly after the couple split, photos of Younes and another girl on the beach appeared online, prompting Kourtney’s sisters to clap back at the model. Watch the clip below for more:

