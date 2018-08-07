Kourtney Kardashian Splits From Younes Bendjima

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian is back on the market.

The reality star has called it quits with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, ET has learned.

"Kourtney and Younes recently broke up after the couple decided it wasn't working out," a source tells ET. "Kourtney was the one who initiated the split."

"Near the end of the relationship, the two weren't getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part," the source adds. "Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives."

Kourtney, 39, and Younes, 25, started dating in 2016, and spent their happier days together traveling abroad, with romantic getaways to places like Miami, the Bahamas and Mexico. The two recently vacationed together in Italy last month, sharing sexy, PDA-filled snaps of each other to social media.

Following their recent split, Younes was spotted soaking up the sun in Mexico with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber. See the pics here.

Hear more on Younes and Kourtney in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima During Italy Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bikini Bod During Romantic Getaway With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Heat Up Italy -- See Pics From Their Romantic Getaway!

Related Gallery