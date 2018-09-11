They may be 15 seasons deep, but the Kardashians seem to have an endless supply of drama, and it’s continuing to play out in the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

From well-meaning Christmas shoots gone bad to name-calling and emotional therapy sessions, much of this season’s conflicts have centered around Kourtney. ET is taking a look at the season’s biggest blowouts … so far!

THE CHRISTMAS CARD

Who knew a family Christmas card shoot could turn so nasty? It all started on the explosive season premiere when Kim set out to plan the family’s holiday card snaps, but Kourtney declared she would be leaving at 4 p.m. (the time Kim was trying to schedule a meeting) and didn’t “care what anyone says.”

“No one wants you in the f**king shoot,” a fed-up Kim blurted out. “Get the f**k out of here! Get the f**k out of here and go! Get the f**k out of here and go! No one wants you in the f**king shoot! I’m planning it … so we don’t want you in the shoot!”

Kim later added that she needed Kourtney to “not be so f**king annoying with a stick up her a**,” and even declared that Kourtney was “the least exciting to look at.”

“They were playing dirty,” Kris Jenner told host James Corden on The Late Late Show after the premiere aired. "They were really fighting dirty that day."

The drama didn’t end with the fight. When it finally aired, months after it was filmed, the sisters continued to spar on social media.

THE THERAPY

What’s a therapy attempt without some profanities and punching temptations? By episode two, the girls were debating whether to attend therapy together to resolve their conflict, but Kourtney wasn’t having it. “I don't really think we need to go to therapy, to be honest, to solve our problems. I think we should just talk," Kourtney explained.

However, as they entered talks, Khloe became frustrated as Kourtney supposedly edited a photo on her phone instead of giving her sisters her full attention. "In therapy, are you on your phone or do you give your therapist attention?” Khloe questioned. “If you were listening instead of zooming in on some picture you would've known what I was saying. So, if you don't care to fix relationships with your sister, I can't force you to."

Khloe continued to vent her frustration to KUWTK cameras after the blowup. "I'm trying to talk it out with her, but instead of actually talking it out, she's editing a photo on her phone," she said. "And with this ridiculous smile on her face! I want to f**king punch that smile off her f**king face."

THE TEARS

The trio finally sat down for an intense therapy session, but it wasn’t long before it ended in tears. “I just think you guys aren’t, like, happy for me," Kourtney explained while crying. "Work is more important, the show is more important."

THE NAME-CALLING

More insults flying! Episode three saw Khloe becoming frustrated with Kris for discouraging her from exercising while pregnant and interrupting her workout to express her concerns. “I want to be healthy!” Khloe said, defending herself. Kris wouldn’t have it, sharing her fears of Khloe going into early labor due to over-exerting herself. The incident led Khloe to declare her mom a “psychopath.”

"I absolutely love my mom, but she is a psychopath," Khloe said, referring to Kris' never-ending pregnancy advice. “It’s just so extreme. Enough is enough!” she added.

THE ‘NEW ROB’

Ouch! Kim suggested Kourtney might be “the new Rob,” after learning she was thinking about taking the kids out of town and skipping the Kardashians' traditional family Christmas.

"Do you think it’s like a cry for help, a cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?” Kim said while talking to Khloe and Kendall in episode four.

THE EX

It’s not just her sisters that Kourtney has been fighting with. Sunday’s episode saw Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, firing shots at each other about respect. The argument was sparked by Scott introducing their children to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, without Kourtney’s knowledge.

“I think you expect a lot from a lot of people … not always can your expectations always be met even though people are trying their hardest to please you,” Scott said after getting up to leave the room after failing to get through to Kourtney.

He then bet one million dollars that no one Kourtney knows would disagree with his comments!

