Co-parenting is no easy feat.

In a clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick share some tense words about respecting one another, after Disick unexpectedly introduces their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Kardashian explains that she feels Disick isn't "appreciative" of his relationship with her family, and claims he does "whatever" he wants.

"What's whatever I want? Live my life the exact same way you're living it?" he asks.

Kardashian responds, "It's called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect."

But the 39-year-old doesn't buy into Disick's claim that sometimes things don't go as expected.

"Yeah but that could also just be an excuse," she says. "I make sacrifices all the time and you're not following through with the things you say you're going to do. And then you just go do whatever you want and I'm not okay with it."

Disick asks her if she thinks she's difficult, or overly controlling, to which she responds no, but adds, "I did have to be with you in our relationship."

"I think you expect a lot from a lot of people, but not always can your expectations be met, even though people are trying their hardest to please you," Disick tells her as he stands up, ready to leave the conversation.

The exes have been at-odds in the past, with Disick objecting to Kourtney's relationship with Younes Bendjima on KUWTK. Bendjima and Kardashian split in August, but were seen grabbing dinner earlier this week. A source told ET, "Kourtney and Younes have remained in contact since ending their relationship. The two caught up recently and talked about their breakup and relationship and where they stood. Kourtney and Younes had a great relationship and both are figuring out if it’s worth figuring out what is next for them."

Kardashian has seemingly been enjoying the single life, flaunting her fit figure in barely-there bikinis during a girls trip to Mexico. And just yesterday, the mom of three posted another bikini clad self, with the caption, "cat in the hat."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on E! For more on Kardashian, watch the video below.

