With summer coming to an end, stars were out celebrating with one last big party.

Scott Disick's former girlfriend and mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, both showed up to the 37th Annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-off and Carnival over Labor Day weekend. It is unknown if the two ran into each other during the event, but both appeared to be having fun.

Kardashian was photographed enjoying a ride with pal Larsa Pippen. The 39-year-old reality star sported chic shades, a casual white tank, black jeans and boots, all topped off with a big smile.

Kourtney recently split with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, but has no intention of getting back with Disick.

"Scott will always love Kourtney as she's the mother of his children and the two were together for a long time, but them getting back together isn't happening, at least now," a source told ET. "However, the Kardashian family doesn't rule anything out with those two."

Meanwhile, Richie was spotted in a similar white tank, green army pants, black baseball hat and white sneakers, alongside friends and a cute pooch.

The model celebrated her 20th birthday earlier this month with Disick, putting rumors of a split to rest.

Kourtney's former stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner, was also in attendance with her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins, and supported Brandon Jenner's performance at the event.

Some famous dads shared the fun with their kids in tow. Robin Thicke posted a cute video to his Instagram with his oldest son Julian, his child with ex Paula Patton.

Malibu Chili Cook off!

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean tweeted a cute photo with his baby girl, Lyric, writing, "Great night at the Malibu chili cook off. First carnival ride for lyric. Made daddy sick but she loved it. Lol.”

Great night at the Malibu chili cook off. First carnival ride for lyric. Made daddy sick but she loved it. Lol

Fuller House star Candace Cameron-Bure took her kids Natasha and Maksim to the cook-off, writing, "No better way to spend a Sunday night than at the #MalibuChiliCookOff.”

