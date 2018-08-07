Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Sophia Hutchins Relationship Rumors

Caitlyn Jenner is staying mum on her relationship status.

The reality star spoke to Variety for their latest issue -- which is focused on trans representation in media -- about her life and career since transitioning and her shift away from the spotlight in recent months.

"I don't do a lot of media. I don't want to be seen everywhere. Today, I'm very politically involved. Nobody really knows it. I do it very quietly because I have been so criticized by the liberal side of the media," Jenner shared. "I can get more things done if I don't stick my nose into everything publicly. I like going to Washington, D.C., doing what I do, but doing it quietly."

However, Jenner played coy when it came to a question about her relationship with Sophia Hutchins, the executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

"We are not going to get into that," Jenner told the publication of her rumored romance. "But we are very close. We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends."

The pair fueled speculation last month when they attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles together. The 68-year-old TV personality wore a black velour dress with smoky eye shadow for the occasion in Los Angeles, California. Her 21-year-old date opted for a blue dress, wearing her long blonde locks down and wavy.

Jenner, who frequently shares social media shots with Hutchins, took to Instagram to share her excitement about their night with a selfie. “Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” she captioned the shot. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”

In the caption, Jenner referenced her July 2015 appearance at the award show, where she made her first public appearance after announcing her transition earlier that year.

