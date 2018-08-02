Caitlyn Jenner Reunites With Daughter Kylie to Launch Her New Instagram Filters

Caitlyn and Kylie Jenner recently spent some quality time together to launch the makeup mogul's latest beauty innovation.

Caitlyn made an appearance on her youngest daughter's Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and admitted that she was clueless when it came to understanding Kylie's new lip kit Instagram filters. The 20-year-old reality star's new Instagram filters are a way for users to try out her different lip shades before buying them. They also allow users see themselves with the different shades as well as add faux foundation and eyelash extensions.

"Yeah, what is an Instagram filter?" the 68-year-old Olympian adorably asks as she and Kylie pose together."I saw, 'Oh, Kylie is using Instagram filter.' What the hell is that?"

Later, Kylie uses a filter to give both her and Caitlyn blue lipstick, and Caitlyn is clearly impressed.

"Oh!," she says upon seeing herself.

Though the relationship between Caitlyn and stepdaughters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian has been strained following her transition, the reality star has appeared to maintain a close relationship with Kylie as well as her 22-year-old daughter, Kendall. In June, Kendall and Kylie shared touching throwback pictures with Caitlyn in honor of Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day to the soul that raised me," Kendall wrote.

"So lucky to call you my dad," Kylie also wrote.

