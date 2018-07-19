Caitlyn Jenner Attends ESPYs with Rumored Girlfriend Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner spent the ESPYs next to her rumored girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins.

The 68-year-old TV personality wore a black velour dress with smokey eye shadow for the occasion on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, California. Her 21-year-old date opted for a blue dress, wearing her long blonde locks down and wavy.

Jenner took to Instagram to share her excitement about their night with a selfie. “Sophia and I off to the ESPY’s,” she captioned the shot. “Bringing back old memories of my first public outing. Life is good!”

In the caption Jenner is referencing her July 2015 appearance at the award show, where she made her first public appearance since announcing her transition earlier that year.

The pair have been rumored together for months, often posting pictures with each other on social media.

