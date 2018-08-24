No shirt, no problem!

Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her assets on Instagram Stories, sharing a topless mirror selfie. In the pic, the 39-year-old reality star covers her chest with her arm, while including a banner that reads, “Proud wife.”

Kourtney just split from her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, but she always loves her “wife” Stephanie Shepherd, the former assistant of her sister, Kim Kardashian West.

“I swear this pic is about Steph’s jeans,” Kourtney added to her post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wasn’t the only one showing off her body on social media. Scott Disick's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, shared a pic of herself in a neon orange bikini ahead of her 20th birthday on Friday. “I’m like goddamn b**ch, I am not a teen choice #20,” she captioned the image.

Sofia has been dating Scott, Kourtney’s ex and the father of her three children, over a year, and while it's if the 35-year-old reality star will be celebrating with his girl, he is spending time with his kids.

On Thursday, Scott shared a photo of his and Kourtney's 8-year-old son, Mason Disick, boarding a private plane, writing, “Lil lord.”

lil lord A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Aug 23, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT

He also shared a shot of Mason and 6-year-old daughter Penelope sleeping on the plane, writing, “My poor babies.”

Scott and Kourtney recently reunited for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party not long after Kourtney and Younes split. For more, watch the clip below:

