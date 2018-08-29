Don’t bet on Kourtney Kardashian reconciling with Scott Disick now that she’s single again!

Kourtney and her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, called it quits earlier this month after two years of dating, but the 39-year-old mom of three has no plans to get back together with her former flame.

"Scott will always love Kourtney as she's the mother of his children and the two were together for a long time, but them getting back together isn't happening, at least now," a source tells ET. "However, the Kardashian family doesn't rule anything out with those two."

In the meantime, Scott and Sofia Richie are still going strong.

"They just spent the weekend together in Mexico. The couple celebrated Sofia's 20th birthday having a relaxing weekend at Joe Francis' estate, Casa Aramara, in Punta Mita, Mexico," the source adds. "Scott and Sofia weren't alone as Scott's kids were also there. Even though Kourtney and Younes broke up, Scott is very happy with Sofia."

The reality star's split hasn't seemed to slow her down one bit, though, likely thanks to the fact that she was reportedly the one to call it off.

"Kourtney was the one who initiated the split. Near the end of the relationship the two weren’t getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part," a source previously told ET. "Younes is young and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives.”

For Kourtney, living her best single life has included hangouts with family and friends and showing off her unbelievable body with lots of revealing looks.

Following the breakup, Kourtney was spotted out and about with her sister, Kim Kardashian West, where the two starred in silly Instagram Story and Snapchat videos. Kourtney also spent some low-key time checking out sister Kendall Jenner's new house and enjoying a lunch date with her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope.

There's been no shortage of less-than-casual post-breakup gatherings as well. Most notedly, Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday celebration, which Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kim all attended. Kourtney seemed to have a wonderful time at the lavish affair, where she was even seen amicably partying with Scott and rocking a low-cut, sparkly, purple mini dress.

The short purple dress was just the first in a long line of daring looks for the newly single Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. While out with her longtime pal, Larsa Pippen, she wore a neon green bra under a white, sheer tank top, which she paired with oversized, shiny pants and matching neon green heels.

While the two dresses were certainly showstopping, nothing beats the four bright and sexy swimsuits Kourtney has donned since becoming single. From an aerial shot showing off her impressive figure in a blue bikini, to a neon green, thong two-piece that displayed her arms and legs, Kourtney's breakup body is nothing short of incredible.

She continued to wow her fans when she opted for a coral bikini on her recent luxury girls trip to Los Cabos, Mexico. Leaning under an archway and posing on a bike, Kourtney looks stunning in the barely-there swimwear.

Kourtney knows that a bikini isn't the only form of sexy swimwear, though. The reality star's Mexican vacation was also heated up with a shiny, purple one-piece. Two separate posts showed off that sultry look, with Kourtney posing under a shower and lying on top of a brick wall in the pics.

In the most sensual post of all, Kourtney posed topless on her Instagram Story with a somewhat cryptic caption. "Proud wife," she wrote on top of the provocative pic, before clarifying, "I swear this pic is about Steph's jeans," referring to her friend, Stephanie Shep, who just launched a jean design.

Between the family time and her bikini bod, it looks like Kourtney's single summer has been a success! Watch the video below for more on what she's been up to lately:

